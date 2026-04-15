Trade OGE Energy Corp. - OGE CFD

About OGE Energy Corp.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company. The Company is having investments in energy and energy services providers offering physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. The Company operates through two segments: electric utility and natural gas midstream operations. The electric utility segment operations are conducted through Oklahoma Gas and Electric Company (OG&E), which generates, transmits, distributes and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and western Arkansas. OG&E is an electric utility in Oklahoma, and its franchised service territory includes Fort Smith, Arkansas and the surrounding communities. The natural gas midstream operations segment represents the Company's investment in Enable Midstream Partners, LP (Enable) through wholly owned subsidiaries and ultimately OGE Holdings. Enable is primarily engaged in the business of gathering, processing, transporting and storing natural gas.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, OGE Energy Corp. revenues increased 72% to $3.65B. Net income totaled $737.3M vs. loss of $173.7M. Revenues reflect Revenues from contracts with customers increase of 73% to $3.59B, Other revenues increase of 24% to $65M. Net Income reflects Electric Utility segment income increase of 4% to $546.1M, Other Operations segment loss decrease of 80% to $100K. Dividend per share increased from $1.57 to $1.62.

Equity composition

Common Stock $.01 Par, 03/11, 125M auth., 97,909,150 issd. Insiders own 0.59% . PO 8/82, 2Mshares @ $17.125 by Merrirl Lynch. 6/98, 2-for-1 stock split. FY'02 Q's are restated for disc. ops. and Summ. Qs reflect restatement.