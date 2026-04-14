Trade NVR, Inc. - NVR CFD

About NVR, Inc.

NVR, Inc. is engaged in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. The Company's segments are Homebuilding Mid Atlantic, Homebuilding North East, Homebuilding Mid East and Homebuilding South East. Its Homebuilding Mid Atlantic segment operates in various geographic regions, which include Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware and Washington, District of Columbia (D.C.) ranging from two to four bedrooms. Its Homebuilding North East segment operates in various geographic regions, which include New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. Its Homebuilding Mid East segment operates in various geographic regions, which include New York, Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, Indiana and Illinois. The Homebuilding South East segment operates in various geographic regions, which include North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida and Tennessee. It also provides mortgage-related services to home building customers through its mortgage banking operations.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, NVR, Inc. revenues increased 19% to $8.97B. Net income increased 37% to $1.24B. Revenues reflect Homebuilding South East segment increase of 25% to $1.99B, Homebuilding Mid Atlantic segment increase of 10% to $4.05B. Basic Earnings per Share excluding Extraordinary Items increased from $244.11 to $345.36.

Equity composition

Common Stock $.01 Par, 06/11, 60M auth., 20,556,198 issd., less 14,977,205 shs. in Treas @3.47B. Insiders & Strategic Owns 5.97%. IPO 6/87, 2M Units @ $10.75 by Merrill Lynch. *FY'99-'00 and FY'00 Q's are reclassified. 01/08, Exchange changed from AMEX to NYSE.