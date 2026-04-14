Trade Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. - NUS CFD

About Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. is a holding company engaged in operating Nu Skin unit. Nu Skin develops and distributes beauty and wellness products that are sold worldwide under the Nu Skin, Pharmanex and ageLOC brands. Nu Skin offers beauty and personal care products that include Body, DR. Dana, Epoch, Nu Colour, Nutricentials, Tri-Phasic White and Tru Face. Pharmanex offers nutritional products, including ageLOC R2, ageLOC Vitality, ageLOC Youth, g3, LifePak, TR90 and S3 Scanner. The Company operates through seven segments, which consists of seven geographic Nu Skin segments, including Mainland China; South Korea; Southeast Asia/Pacific, which includes Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Australia, New Zealand and other markets; Americas, which includes Canada, Latin America and the United States; Japan; Hong Kong/Taiwan, which also includes Macau, and Europe, Middle East and Africa, which includes Europe as well as Israel, Russia and South Africa.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. revenues increased 4% to $2.7B. Net income decreased 23% to $147.3M. Revenues reflect Nu Skin segment increase of 4% to $2.52B, Manufacturing segment increase of 15% to $172.1M. Net income was offset by Selling expenses increase of 5% to $1.07B (expense), General and administrative expenses-bal increase of 3% to $616M (expense).

Equity composition

Cl. A Common Stock $.001 Par, 03/11, 500M auth., 90,600,000 issd., less 28,600,000 shs. in Treas. @ $495.5M. Insiders & Strategic owns 10.36%. IPO: 11/96, 4,750,000 Cl. A shs @ $23 by Merrill Lynch & Co.*NOTE:5/98, Name changed from Nu Skin Asia Pacific.