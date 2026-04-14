Trade Northern Dynasty Minerals, Ltd. - NAK CFD

About Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (Northern Dynasty) is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company is focused on the exploration and advancement towards feasibility, permitting and ultimately development of the Pebble Project, a copper-gold-molybdenum-silver-rhenium mineral project located in southwest Alaska. The Pebble Project, consist of 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska, 17 miles (30 kilometers) from the villages of Iliamna and Newhalen, and approximately 200 miles (320 kilometers) southwest of the city of Anchorage.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 30 September 2021, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd revenues was not reported. Net loss applicable to common stockholders decreased 46% to C$27.4M. Lower net loss reflects Exploration and evaluation expenses decrease of 70% to C$9.5M (expense), Share-based compensation decrease of 65% to C$2.9M (expense), General and administrative expenses decrease of 13% to C$7.2M (expense).

Equity composition

Common Stock no Par, 5/11, unlimited auth., 94,888,524 issd. Insiders control 26.24%. 12/06: 14M shs issd upon acquisition of Hunter Dickenson Group Inc., 8.7M shs issd pursuant to share purchase agreement and 7M shs issd upon exercise of warrants.