HomeMarketsSharesNorthern Dynasty Minerals, Ltd.

Trade Northern Dynasty Minerals, Ltd. - NAK CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-04-14 19:47:51
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.018
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021512 %
(-$4.30)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $$19,000.00

-0.02151%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.00071 %
(-$0.14)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $$19,000.00

-0.00071%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity10
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeUnited States of America
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close1.906
Open1.886
1-Year Change97.49%
Day's Range1.856 - 1.936

Trade Northern Dynasty Minerals, Ltd. - NAK CFD

About Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (Northern Dynasty) is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company is focused on the exploration and advancement towards feasibility, permitting and ultimately development of the Pebble Project, a copper-gold-molybdenum-silver-rhenium mineral project located in southwest Alaska. The Pebble Project, consist of 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska, 17 miles (30 kilometers) from the villages of Iliamna and Newhalen, and approximately 200 miles (320 kilometers) southwest of the city of Anchorage.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 30 September 2021, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd revenues was not reported. Net loss applicable to common stockholders decreased 46% to C$27.4M. Lower net loss reflects Exploration and evaluation expenses decrease of 70% to C$9.5M (expense), Share-based compensation decrease of 65% to C$2.9M (expense), General and administrative expenses decrease of 13% to C$7.2M (expense).

Equity composition

Common Stock no Par, 5/11, unlimited auth., 94,888,524 issd. Insiders control 26.24%. 12/06: 14M shs issd upon acquisition of Hunter Dickenson Group Inc., 8.7M shs issd pursuant to share purchase agreement and 7M shs issd upon exercise of warrants.

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Related News
Public TechnologiesEurope
an hour ago
Northern Dynasty files Alaska court brief challenging EPA Pebble mine veto
Public TechnologiesEurope
9 hours ago
Northern Dynasty files Alaska court brief challenging EPA Pebble mine veto
ACCESS NewswireEurope
9 hours ago
Northern Dynasty: Plaintiffs File Response Briefs Detailing Serious Issues in DOJ Brief
NewsfileEurope
16:06 (UTC), 2 April 2026
Berger Montague PC Investigating Potential Claims on Behalf of Investors in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK)
Public TechnologiesEurope
11:48 (UTC), 2 April 2026
Northern Dynasty files FY2025 audited financial statements, MD&A and Form 40-F annual report
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22:00 (UTC), 1 April 2026
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13:27 (UTC), 31 March 2026
Berger Montague PC Investigating Potential Claims on Behalf of Investors in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE: NAK)

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