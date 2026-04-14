Trade Nomura Holdings, Inc. - 8604 CFD

About Nomura Holdings Inc

Nomura Holdings, Inc. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the securities, investment and other financial business to individuals, corporations, financial institutions and governments across the world. The Company has three business segments. The Sales segment is engaged in the provision of investment consultation services to individual clients in Japan. The Asset Management segment is engaged in the development and management of investment trusts, and the provision of investment advisory services. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the sale and trading of bonds, equity securities, derivatives and foreign exchange, as well as the provision of investment banking services, such as the bonds and securities underwriting business, merger and acquisition (M & A) business and financial advisory services. The Company is also engaged in the merchant banking business. The Company operates within the domestic market and to overseas markets, including the Americas, Europe, Asia and Oceania.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 31 December 2021, Nomura Holdings Inc revenues decreased 14% to Y1.188T. Net income decreased 64% to Y112.03B. Revenues reflect Wholesale segment decrease of 27% to Y508.16B, Eliminations and Corporate segment decrease of 29% to Y115.04B, Japan segment decrease of 16% to Y639.38B, Americas segment decrease of 33% to Y222.24B.

Equity composition

FY'02 Name change from The Nomura Securities Co. Ltd. 3/03 Company has started reporting with U.S. GAAP. FY'02 Q2 restated C/F N/A. FY'05:Reclassified. FY'08 1Q DWAS was estimated, and o/s=reported WAS. FY'08 Q2 DWAS was estimated. FY'08 Q3 & FY'10 Q2's DWAS was estimated. FY'10 Q3's DWAS was estimated. FY'12 Q3 DWAS was estimated.