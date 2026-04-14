Trade Nokia Adr Repsg 1 Ser A - NOK CFD

Nokia (NOK) is a Finnish technology and electronics company headquartered in Espoo, Finland. Since the company was founded in 1865 as a single paper mill company, Nokia has found success in various industrial areas over the years, including cable, paper goods, rubber boots, tires, televisions and mobile phones.

Its transition into telecommunications started in the 1990s with the first mobile call made using Nokia equipment in 1991 using the Global System for Mobile Communications’ (GSM) standard. By 1998, Nokia was the best-selling mobile phone brand globally thanks to its rapid success in the mobile phone industry.

The company now has four business groups: Mobile Networks, IP and Fixed Networks (Network Infrastructure), Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The groups were part of a larger overhaul of the company’s leadership and operating model announced on 29 October 2020. The business groups have been effective since 1 January 2021.

The Mobile Networks group includes mobile network products, network deployment and technical support services. It aims to become a leader in critical technologies, such as 5G, the open radio access network (ORAN) and virtual radio access network (vRAN). The IP and Fixed Networks group includes IP routing, optical networks, fixed networks and the Alcatel submarine networks business.

The Nokia Software business, Nokia enterprise solutions and core network solutions are grouped under Cloud and Network Services. Additionally, the group also delivers certain products from other business groups to enterprise customers. Nokia Technologies focuses on monetising and growing the value of Nokia's intellectual property and licensing revenue.

Nokia’s shares are traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki under the ticker NOKIA, on the New York Stock Exchange through American Depository Receipts (ADRs) with the symbol NOK, and on the Euronext Paris under the ticker NOKIA.