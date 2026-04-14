Trade Nippon Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. - 1332 CFD

About Nippon Suisan Kaisha Ltd

NIPPON SUISAN KAISHA, LTD. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the marine and food products business. The Company operates in four segments. The Marine Products segment is engaged in the fishing, aquaculture, processing and sale of marine products. The Food segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of frozen food products, common temperature food products and other processed food products. The Fine segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of diagnostic agents, generic pharmaceuticals, pharmaceutical raw materials and health food products. The Logistics segment is engaged in the cold storage of marine products, as well as the transportation of refrigerated cargos. The Company is also engaged in the construction and repair of ships, as well as the marine transportation and engineering business. The Company operates mainly in Japan, North America, South America, Asia, and Europe.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 31 December 2021, Nippon Suisan Kaisha Ltd revenues increased 13% to Y525.28B. Net income applicable to common stockholders increased 26% to Y16.6B. Revenues reflect Marine Products Business segment increase of 13% to Y217.93B, Food Business segment increase of 10% to Y250.14B, Other Businesses segment increase of 47% to Y20.66B. Net income benefited from Marine Products Business segment income increase from Y5.25B to Y11.28B.

Equity composition

FY'94-'02 WAS, & FY'05-'07 1&3 Q WAS & O/S were estimated. FY'08 3Q WAS=O/S. 12/2007, Name changed from Nippon Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. FY'08 AR net income was adjusted to reflect reported EPS. FY'08 Q1 WAS=O/S.