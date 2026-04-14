Trade Nippon Steel Corporation - 5401 CFD

About Nippon Steel Corp

Nippon Steel Corp is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the steel manufacturing business, engineering business, chemical & material business and system solution business. The Company operates through four business segments. The Steel Manufacturing segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel bars, steel plates, steel pipes, special steels, steel secondary products and other steel products. The Engineering segment is engaged in the production and sale of industrial equipment and steel structures, the contract of construction work, the processing and recycling of waste, as well as the provision of electricity, gas and heat. The Chemical and Materials segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of coal chemical products, petrochemical products, electronic materials, carbon fibers, composites and other products. The System Solution segment is engaged in the provision of computer system related engineering consulting services and outsourcing services.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 31 December 2021, Nippon Steel Corp revenues increased 43% to Y4.942T. Net income applicable to common stockholders totaled Y507.89B vs. loss of Y123.8B. Revenues reflect Steel Business segment increase of 48% to Y4.432T, Chemicals Operations segment increase of 49% to Y184.8B, System Solutions segment increase of 9% to Y148.39B, Japan (Country) segment increase of 28% to Y2.945T.

Equity composition

FY'08 Q3 O/S=BWAS. FY'08 Q1's DWAS was estimated and o/s=BWAS. FY'08 & 09 Q3's DWAS was estimated. FY'11 Q3's DWAS was estimated in Tanshin. FY'11 Ann/Q4 DWAS were estimated. FY'12 Q1 DWAS was estimated.