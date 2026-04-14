Trade NeoGenomics - NEOus CFD
About NeoGenomics, Inc.
NeoGenomics, Inc. operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories. The Company operates through two segments: the Clinical Services Segment and the Pharma Services Segment. The Clinical Services segment provides various clinical testing services to community-based pathology practices, oncology practices, hospital pathology labs, reference labs, and academic centers with reimbursement from various payers, including client direct billing, commercial insurance, Medicare and other government payers, and patients. The Pharma Services segment supports pharmaceutical firms in their drug development programs by providing testing services and data analytics for clinical trials and research. It offers testing services, which include cytogenetics, fluorescence in-situ hybridization (FISH), flow cytometry, immunohistochemistry (IHC) and digital imaging, molecular testing and morphologic analysis. It operates testing laboratories in United States, Europe and Asia.
Financial summary
BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, NeoGenomics, Inc. revenues increased 9% to $484.3M. Net loss totaled $8.3M vs. income of $4.2M. Revenues reflect Clinical Services segment increase of 6% to $404.2M, Pharma Services segment increase of 29% to $80.2M. Net loss reflects General and administrative increase of 38% to $167.2M (expense), Sales and marketing increase of 31% to $62.6M (expense).
Equity composition
Common Stock $0.001 Par, 03/12, 100M auth., 43,236,498. issd. Insiders own approx. 46.49%.