Trade Nabors Industries - NBR CFD

About Nabors Industries Ltd.

Nabors Industries Ltd. owns and operates a land-based drilling rig fleet. The Company is a provider of offshore platform drilling rigs in the United States and multiple international markets. The Company conducts its Drilling & Rig Services business through four segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling and Rig Services. The Company provides wellbore placement services, drilling software and performance tools, drilling equipment and various technologies throughout the oil and gas markets. The Company's Drilling & Rig Services business comprises land-based and offshore drilling rig operations and other rig services, consisting of equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation and optimization software. The Company is a provider of directional drilling and measurement while drilling (MWD) systems and services. The Company also provides drilling technology and equipment, and well-site services.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Nabors Industries Ltd. revenues decreased 5% to $2.02B. Net loss applicable to common stockholders excluding extraordinary items decreased 30% to $582.4M. Revenues reflect International Drilling segment decrease of 8% to $1.04B, U.S segment decrease of 5% to $641.2M, Canada Drilling segment decrease of 28% to $39.3M, Other foreign segment decrease of 6% to $1.21B.

Equity composition

Common Stock $.001 Par, 03/11, 800M auth., 316,435,000 issd. less 29,414,000 shs. in Treas @ $977.9M. Insiders owns approx. 7.82%. Pref. Stock, 12/10, 75,000 issd. IPO: 8/93, 1.8M shs @$ 9.875 by ML. *NOTE:1/97, acq. Adcor-Nicklos Drilling, issd. 3.4M shares. 04/06, 2-for-1 tock split.