Trade Mitsui & Co., Ltd. - 8031 CFD

About Mitsui & Co Ltd

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. is a general trading company. The Company operates in seven business segments. The Steel Products segment provides infrastructure steels, auto parts, energy steels and others. The Metal Resources segment provides iron ore, coal, copper, nickel, aluminum, and others. The Machinery and Infrastructure segment provides products and services such as electricity, marine energy, gas distribution, water, logistics and others. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemical raw materials and products, inorganic raw materials and products, agricultural materials. The Energy segment provides oil, natural gas, petroleum products, environment and next-generation energy. The Lifestyle Industry segment provides food, textiles, healthcare and outsourcing services. The Next Generation and Function Promotion segment develops businesses related to asset management, leasing, insurance, buyout investment and others.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 31 December 2021, Mitsui & Co Ltd revenues increased 50% to Y8.589T. Net income increased from Y198.94B to Y633.26B. Revenues reflect Energy segment increase from Y549.89B to Y1.822T, Chemicals segment increase of 72% to Y2.098T. Net income benefited from Equity in Earning/Loss of Affiliates increase from Y155B to Y318.95B (income), Dividends income increase from Y61.87B to Y151.96B (income).

Equity composition

FY'04-'06 1&3Q o/s & WAS were taken from previous Q. FY'05 2 & 3 Q & FY'06 2Q are restated due to discont.Op. FY'08 1Q's DWAS was estimated and WAS was used as O/S. FY'08 3Q BWAS & DWAS were estimated and BWAS was used as o/s.