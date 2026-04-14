Trade Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. - 7011 CFD

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the development of energy systems, and plants & infrastructure systems. The Company operates through four segments. Energy Segment is engaged in the design, manufacturing, sales, services and installation of thermal power generation systems, nuclear power generation systems, wind power generation systems, aircraft engines. Plants & Infrastructure Segment is engaged in the design, manufacturing, sales, services and installation of steelmaking machinery, ships, engineering, environmental equipment, mechanical systems. Logistics, Thermal & Drive Segment is engaged in the design, manufacturing, sales, services and installation of distribution equipment, turbochargers, engines, refrigeration products. Aircraft, Defense & Space Segment is engaged in the design, manufacturing, sales, services and installation of civil aircraft, defense aircraft, airplanes, naval vessels, special vehicles, special machinery.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 31 December 2021, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd revenues increased 2% to Y2.645T. Net income applicable to common stockholders increased from Y3.3B to Y50.02B. Revenues reflect Logistics Thermal & Drive system segment increase of 15% to Y704.9B, Energy systems segment increase of 4% to Y1.069T, Plant & Infrastructure system segment increase of 5% to Y438.12B, Asia segment increase of 18% to Y492.45B.

Equity composition

FY'99-02 WAS were estimated. 6&12/05 WAS&o/s estimated. 3/07 DWAS estimated. FY'08 3Q WAS & DWAS were estimated and WAS was used as o/s. FY'09 AR DWAS was estimated. FY'11 AR DWAS was estimated. FY'12 Q1 DWAS was estimated.