Trade MaxLinear, Inc. - MXL CFD

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. is an integrated circuit design company. The Company's products integrate all or substantial portions of a communication system, including radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management. The Company provides communications systems-on-chip (SoC) solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its integrated semiconductor devices and platform-level solutions are primarily manufactured using complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS) process technology. The Company's customers include electronics distributors, module makers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and original design manufacturers (ODMs). Its CMOS-based radio and digital system architectures also enables shorter design cycles across a range of broadband communications and wired and wireless infrastructure.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, MaxLinear, Inc. revenues increased 86% to $892.4M. Net income totaled $42M vs. loss of $98.6M. Revenues reflect Asia segment increase of 87% to $736.8M, Rest of world segment increase of 72% to $119.6M. Net Income reflects Other income (expense), net increase from $1.2M (expense) to $764K (income), Impairment losses decrease from $86K (expense) to $0K.

Equity composition

Common Stock class A $0.0001 Par, 07/11, 500M auth., 18,321,344 shares issd,. Insiders own 1.12%. Common Stock class B $0.0001 Par, 07/11, 500M auth., 14,353,343 shares o/s,. IPO: 3/25/2010, 6.4M shares @ $14 per share by Mrogan Stanley & Co., Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., UBS Securities LLC etc.