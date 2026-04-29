Trade Marriot Vacations Worldwide Cor - VAC CFD
About Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is a vacation company that offers vacation ownership, exchange, rental, and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. The Company operates through two segments: Vacation Ownership, and Exchange & Third-Party Management. Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands, as well as under Marriott Vacation Club Pulse, an extension to the Marriott Vacation Club brand. Exchange & Third-Party Management segment includes exchange networks and membership programs, as well as management of resorts and lodging properties. It provides services through a variety of brands including Interval International, Trading Places International, Vacation Resorts International, and Aqua-Aston.
Financial summary
BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp revenues increased 35% to $3.89B. Net income totaled $49M vs. loss of $275M. Revenues reflect Vacation Ownership segment increase of 27% to $3.22B, Exchange & Third-Party Management segment increase of 4% to $320M, United States segment increase of 50% to $2.5B, Corporate Expense/Other segment increase of 8% to $1.13B.
Equity composition
Common Stock $0.01 Par, 11/11 100M auth., 33,632,000 issd. Insiders own approx 25.93%.