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What is CenturyLink?

CenturyLink Inc. (CTL) is an international IT and telecoms company that offers voice and data communications, television and home security services, cloud and hosting services, Big Data analysis and innovative solutions. The company’s products are widely employed in the financial services, e-commerce and healthcare sectors, among others.

CenturyLink Inc. operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. It is the second largest U.S. communications provider to global enterprise customers. With customers in over 60 countries, CenturyLink aims to be the world’s leading networking company by delivering secure and reliable connections.

Who are the key people at CenturyLink?

Glen F. Post is Chief Executive Officer of CenturyLink – a position he has held since 1992. He has been with the company for over four decades, so it’s fair to say that he knows the business inside out. Among the other key figures at CenturyLink are Jeff Storey(President and Chief Operating Officer), Aamir M. Hussain (Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer), and Sunit Patel (Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer).

What is the modern history of CenturyLink?

CenturyLink grew out of various U.S. telephone companies and remained a family business until it was incorporated in 1968. On October 24, 1978, Century Telephone (as it was then called) was listed on the New York Stock Exchange and began to trade under the ticker symbol CTL. In 1999, the company was renamed as CenturyTel, Inc, and in 2009 there was another name change to CenturyLink. Over the years, the company has seen a number of mergers and acquisitions. It has added Embarq, Qwest, Savvis, AppFog and Cognilytics among others.

What are the latest developments at CenturyLink?

2017 was a year of significant transformation for CenturyLink.In January, the company announced the acquisition of SEAL Consulting, Inc.In May, CenturyLink completed the sale of its data centres and colocation business to BC Partners. And in November, CenturyLink completed its acquisition of Level 3 Communications, Inc.

Commenting on these developments, CEO Glen F. Post said: “The sale of our data centres and colocation business followed by the acquisition of Level 3 Communications positions CenturyLink as a leading global networking company. This strategic combination brings significant scale, enhances our products and services portfolio, and improves our long-term financial flexibility.”

In its full year 2017 results, CenturyLink reported total operating revenue of $16.29 billion, down from $17.47 billion the previous year. Adjusted EBITDA came in at $5.84 billion, compared to $6.51 billion for the full year 2016.

The CenturyLink share price has swung sharply over the past decade or so, falling from almost $50 in July 2007 to just $22 in November 2008. It peaked again at $46 in December 2010, but thereafter it zigzagged downwards, touching a low of under $14 in November 2017. At the start of April 2018 the CenturyLink share price stood at around $17. To find out how the shares are doing right now, follow Capital.com. Our CTL chart puts all the information at your fingertips.

Where does CenturyLink operate?

CenturyLink is headquartered in Monro, Louisiana. Since its 2017 acquisition of Level 3 Communications, the company’s network connects over 350 metropolitan areas with more than 100,000 fibre-enabled, on-net buildings, including 10,000 buildings in EMEA and Latin America.

Where is CenturyLink traded?

CenturyLink is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)and the company is a member of the S&P 500 index. Check out Capital.com for the latest CTL chart. We’ll keep you up to date and in the picture.