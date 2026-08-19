HomeMarkets overviewSharesLeonardo SPA

Trade Leonardo SPA - LDO CFD

59.57+0.93%
The chart shows the LDO stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 59.57, a high of 59.79, and a low of 59.17.
Sell

59.4

Buy

59.57

0.17
Low: 59.17High: 59.79
Sellers:
1.16279%
Buyers:
98.8372%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.17
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
€1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.017313 %
(-€3.46)

Trade size with leverage ~ €20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $€19,000.00

-0.01731%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
€1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.004909 %
(-€0.98)

Trade size with leverage ~ €20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $€19,000.00

-0.00491%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyEUR
Min traded quantity0.1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeItaly
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close59.03
Open59.17
1-Year Change20.31%
Day's Range59.17 - 59.79

Trade Leonardo SPA - LDO

Leonardo (LDO) is a tech company with business operations in the security, defence and aerospace industries. The company employs almost 46,000 people and has manufacturing facilities and offices in 180 countries. The key markets are: Italy, Poland, the US and the UK. The company's head office is based in Rome, Italy. The corporate structure includes such units as Space, Aeronautics, Defence, Security, Helicopters and more. The list of subsidiaries of the company features Meccanica Holdings, Finmeccanica Finance and Finmeccanica North America. Shares are quoted on the Italian Stock Exchange (BIT). To see the latest Leonardo share price, follow Capital.com.

Latest shares articles

Leonardo Stock Forecast | Q1 2026 Earnings and Guidance
Leonardo stock forecast: Q1 2026 earnings and guidance
Leonardo is an Italian defence and aerospace group whose Q1 2026 results showed higher orders, revenue growth and confirmed full-year guidance. Explore third-party LDO price targets and technical analysis. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
13:30, 19 May 2026
Leonardo aerospace company display featuring aircraft models, branding, and exhibition materials, representing the defense and aviation industry
Leonardo stock forecast: Iveco Defence acquisition
Leonardo is an Italian aerospace and defence group listed on Borsa Italiana, with its March 2026 industrial plan and Iveco Defence acquisition shaping recent share price moves. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party LDO price targets & technical analysis.
15:19, 26 March 2026
Leonardo stock forecast: Revenue targets and 2030 orders
Leonardo is an Italian aerospace and defence group listed on the Borsa Italiana that recently set new 2030 order and revenue targets in its latest five-year industrial plan. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party LDO price targets and technical analysis.
10:39, 20 March 2026
Model aircraft displayed indoors next to a Leonardo company banner and a heraldic emblem board, showcasing aviation and defense branding
Leonardo stock forecast: FY2025 results
Leonardo is an Italian aerospace and defence group listed in Milan; its FY2025 prelims showed revenue up 11% YoY, operating profit up 18% and orders up 15%. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party LDO price targets.
13:58, 11 March 2026
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