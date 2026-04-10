Trade Legrand SA - LR CFD
About Legrand SA
Legrand SA, formerly Legrand SNC, is a France-based company that specializes in the design, manufacture and distribution of products and systems for electrical installations and information networks. Its activity is organized around four product families: products for monitoring and controlling electrical energy, including switches, electrical connectors, thermostats, dimmers, burglar alarms, smoke detectors, audio and video connectors; energy distribution products, including circuit breakers, electrical boxes, electrical cabinets; cable management systems, including channels, mouldings, conduits, floor boxes, and structured wiring systems (voice-data-image), including wall sockets for high-speed transmission, optical fiber and copper splitters and connection panels used in telephone and computer networks. It operates through Solarfective and OCL1, the specialist in architectural lighting solutions and Afco System. Legrand operates worldwide.
Financial summary
BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Legrand SA revenues increased 15% to EUR6.99B. Net income increased 33% to EUR904.5M. Revenues reflect an increase in demand for the Company's products and services due to favorable market conditions. Net income benefited from Other operating income (expenses) decrease of 12% to EUR116.8M (expense), Exchange gains (losses) decrease of 85% to EUR1.5M (expense).