Trade LegalZoom.com, Inc. - LZ CFD

About LegalZoom. com Inc

LegalZoom.com, Inc. is an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The Company offers ongoing compliance, tax advice and filings, trademark filings, and estate plans. It also offers a range of services for families including estate planning services, divorce, name change, residential leases, deed transfers and attorney subscription services. The Company serves small business customers with transaction and subscription offerings. Transaction offerings include legal documents, business filings, and related services for small business owners and their families, such as business formations, annual compliance filings, intellectual property, estate planning documents, forms and agreements. Subscription offerings include compliance solutions and credentialed professional subscription services, including legal and tax advisory services. It also provides services, such as business licenses, bookkeeping, banking, productivity tools and business insurance.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 30 September 2021, LegalZoom. com Inc revenues increased 24% to $432.9M. Net loss totaled $87.9M vs. income of $475K. Revenues reflect an increase in demand for the Company's products and services due to favorable market conditions. Net loss reflects Interest expense, net increase of 4% to $27.9M (expense), Impairment of long-lived and other asset increase of 57% to $872K (expense).

Equity composition

Common Stock $0.001 Par, Shares auth. & O/S after the offering: 150M auth., 40,328,846 issd. Insider own approx 80.16%. IPO: TBA