Trade Lands’ End - LE CFD

About Lands' End, Inc.

Lands' End, Inc. (Lands' End) is a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear and home products. The Company has five distribution channels, which includes U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party and Retail. Its U.S. eCommerce offers products through its e-commerce Website using digital marketing and direct mail catalogs. Its International offers products primarily to consumers located in Europe and Japan through e-commerce international Websites and third-party affiliates. Its Outfitters sells uniform and logo apparel to businesses and their employees, as well as to student households through school relationships, located primarily in the United States. Its Third Party sells the same products as U.S. eCommerce but direct to consumers through third-party marketplace Websites and through domestic wholesale customers. Its Retail sells products through the Company operated stores. It seeks to deliver style for women, men, kids and the home.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 28 January 2022, Lands' End, Inc. revenues increased 15% to $1.64B. Net income increased from $10.8M to $33.4M. Revenues reflect an increase in demand for the Company's products and services due to favorable market conditions. Net income benefited from Other expense (income), net increase from $796K (expense) to $628K (income).

Equity composition

Common Stock $.01 Par, 6/02, 160M auth., 40,221,000 issd., less 10,208,000 shares in Treas. @ $206.1M. Insiders & affiliates control approx. 57% (incl. 700K in options). IPO 10/86, 1.4M shares @ $30 by Kidder Peabody. PO 10/93, 1.26M shares @ $39.75 by William Blair. 5/94, 8/87, 2-for-1 stock split.