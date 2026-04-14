Trade Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. - LW CFD

About Lamb Weston Holdings Inc

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. is a producer, distributor, and marketer of frozen potato products. The Company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets generally to the North American based restaurant chains and international customers. This segment's product portfolio includes frozen potatoes and appetizers sold under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as many customer labels. The Foodservice segment includes frozen potato products sold throughout the United States and Canada. This segment's products are frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers sold under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as many customer labels. The Retail segment includes consumer facing frozen potato products sold primarily to grocery, mass merchants, club, and specialty retailers. This segment's products are frozen potatoes sold under the Grown in Idaho and Alexia brands.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the 26 weeks ended 28 November 2021, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc revenues increased 13% to $1.99B. Net income decreased 67% to $62.3M. Revenues reflect Foodservice segment increase of 33% to $635.3M, Global segment increase of 10% to $1.02B. Net income was offset by Interest expense, gross increase of 85% to $113.1M (expense), Selling, general and administrative exp increase of 15% to $173.5M (expense).