Trade Laboratory Corprtn Of Amer Holdings - LH CFD

About Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is a life sciences company that provides clinical laboratory and end-to-end drug development services. The Company’s business segments include Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). Through its Dx and DD segments, the Company provides diagnostic, drug development and technology enabled solutions. The Company also supports clinical trial activity in approximately 100 countries through its industry central laboratory, preclinical, and clinical development businesses. Dx segment operates through a network of patient service centers, branches, rapid response laboratories, primary laboratories, and specialty laboratories. DD segment, which operates on a global scale. The Company serves a range of customers, including doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, governmental agencies, physicians and other healthcare providers. It also helps in delivering non-clinical testing services.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings revenues increased 15% to $16.12B. Net income increased 53% to $2.38B. Revenues reflect DX segment increase of 12% to $10.36B, DD segment increase of 20% to $5.85B, Northern America segment increase of 14% to $13.09B, Europe segment increase of 36% to $2.05B, Other Countries segment increase of 4% to $976.4M.

Equity composition

Common Stock $.10 Par, 3/11, 265M, 122,400,000 issd., less treasury 22,200,000 @ $937.6M. Insiders own 0.25%. PO 5/91, 40M shares @ $17.875 byFirst Boston. 5/02,6/01, 2-for-1 stock splits; 5/00, 1-for-10 reverse stock split. *7/02, Company acquired Dynacare, Inc.