Trade FDJ United - FDJUpUp CFD

About La Francaise Des Jeux Societe Anonyme

La Francaise des Jeux is a France-based semi-public company that operates lottery and online games. The Company operates under the commercial brand name, FDJ, and provides scratch games, sports betting and draw games via a network of 35,800 points of sale (as of December 31, 2010), including LOTO points of sale, tobacconists and newsagents. The Company's scratch games include 1, 2 and 3 euros games; sports betting include the brand names, ParionsSport and ParionsWeb; and draw-based games include LOTO, Euro Millions, Rapido, Keno and others. The Company is also active in the online poker market with the website Barrierepoker.fr, which is jointly-owned with Groupe Lucien Barriere. The Company owns various subsidiaries, including Pacifique des Jeux and FDJ Developpement for the distribution in French overseas territory; Societe de Gestion de l'Echappee, which manages the Company-sponsored professional cycling team; Francaise de Motivation, Francaise d'Images, Lotsys and LVS.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, La Francaise Des Jeux Societe Anonyme revenues increased 18% to EUR2.26B. Net income applicable to common stockholders increased 38% to EUR294.2M. Revenues reflect BU Lottery segment increase of 10% to EUR1.73B, BU Sports Bets segment increase of 36% to EUR464M. Net income benefited from Other non-current operating income increase from EUR2.2M to EUR35.3M (income).