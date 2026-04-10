Trade L'Oreal - OR CFD
About L'Oreal SA
L'Oreal SA is a France-based cosmetics company. The Company owns a wide range of brands organized into four division: Consumer Products, L’Oreal Luxe, Professionals Products and Active Cosmetics. They include L’Oreal Paris, Maybelline New York, Garnier, Lancme, Yves Saint Laurent, Giorgio Armani, Kiehl’s, Krastase, La Roche-Posay and SkinCeuticals, among others. It offers a wide range of products grouped into six business segments: Skincare, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances and Other. Skincare offering includes facial skincare, face cleaners, body care and sun protection products. The Company owns stores and ecommerce websites. It is active globally.
Financial summary
BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, L'Oreal SA revenues increased 15% to EUR32.29B. Net income applicable to common stockholders increased 29% to EUR4.6B. Revenues reflect Comparable Store Sales Growth Rate - Ret increase from -6.4 to 24.8%, Retail Sales - L’Oréal Luxe increase of 21% to EUR12.35B. Net income benefited from Finance costs on gross debt decrease of 52% to EUR38M (expense).