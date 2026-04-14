Trade Kubota Corporation - 6326 CFD
About Kubota Corp
KUBOTA CORPORATION is a Japan-based company principally engaged in the provision of agricultural machines, engines and construction machines. The Company operates in three business segments. Machinery segment manufactures and sells agricultural machines and agricultural products, such as tractors, tillers, combine harvesters, rice planters, lawn mowers. The Segment also provides construction machinery and engines for agricultural machinery, construction machinery, industrial machinery and generators. Water & Environment segment manufactures and sells pipe-related products, such as ductile iron pipes, synthetic pipes, pumps and valves. The Segment also provides environment-related products and social infrastructure-related products such as raw materials and spiral steel pipes. Others segment mainly provides logistics and financial services, roofing materials and exterior wall materials.
Financial summary
BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Kubota Corp revenues increased 19% to Y2.197T. Net income applicable to common stockholders increased 37% to Y175.63B. Revenues reflect Machinery Business segment increase of 24% to Y1.865T, Northern America segment increase of 27% to Y819.81B, Asia segment increase of 22% to Y406.88B, Europe segment increase of 31% to Y285.65B.
Equity composition
6/03-06&'08 Q1:WAS=O/S. 12/03&04 WAS&o/s estimated. FY'05 Fins are restated due to discontinued opertion.FY'08 Q3 WAS=o/s