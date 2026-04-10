Trade K+S - SDF CFD

About K&S AG

K&S AG is a Germany-based salt producer and potash provider. The Company operates through three segments: Salt, Potash and Magnesium, and Complementary Activities. The Salt segment encompasses the production and marketing of food grade salt, industrial salt and salt for chemical use, de-icing salt and sodium chloride brine. The Potash and Magnesium segment combines the production and marketing of potash fertilizers and fertilizer specialties, as well as potash and magnesium compounds for technical, industrial and pharmaceutical applications. The Complementary Activities segment bundles together recycling activities, waste disposal and reutilization in potash and rock salt mines and CATSAN and THOMAS granulation, as well as logistics services through K+S Transport GmbH and trading in different basic chemicals through Chemische Fabrik Kalk GmbH.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, K&S AG revenues increased 32% to EUR3.21B. Net income applicable to common stockholders excluding extraordinary items totaled EUR2.17B vs. loss of EUR1.89B. Revenues reflect South America segment increase from EUR305.6M to EUR621.1M, Europe, exc. Germany segment increase of 18% to EUR1.15B. Net Income reflects Gain/Loss on Sale of Group Companies increase from EUR55.6M to EUR219.5M (income).

Equity composition

07/2008, 4-for-1 stock split. 11/2009, Rights Issue, 4 new shares for every 25 shares held @ EUR 26 (Factor: 1.05482).