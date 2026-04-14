Trade JOYY Inc. - JOYY CFD YY Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a live streaming platform in the People's Republic of China. It engages users to interact in live online group activities through voice, text, and video, as well as to create and organize groups of various sizes to discover and participate in a range of online activities, including music shows, online games, dating shows, live game broadcasting, and e-learning. The company's primary product is YY Client, which enables users to engage in live interactions online; and provides access to user-created online social activities groups. It also offers Web-based YY that enables users to conduct real-time interactions and watch live streaming content on the Web browsers without any downloads or installations; and YY Live, a music and entertainment mobile application. In addition, the company operates Duowan.com, a game media Website that provides access to and interactive resources for online games; and YY.com, Huya.com, and Zhiniu8.com to browse and watch various categories of live broadcasts and other contents on the YY platform, as well as 100.com that provides various online education contents. Further, it is involved in the online advertising and software development activities. YY Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.