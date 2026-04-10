Trade JM - JM CFD

About J M Smucker Co

The J. M. Smucker Company is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of food and beverage products. The Company's segments include U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. Its products include coffee, dog food, cat food, pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, frozen handheld products, shortening and oils, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients. The U.S. Retail Pet Foods segment includes Rachael Ray Nutrish, Meow Mix, Milk-Bone, 9Lives, Kibbles ’n Bits, Pup-Peroni, and Nature’s Recipe branded products. The U.S. Retail Coffee segment primarily includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee. The U.S. Retail Consumer Foods segment primarily includes the domestic sales of Smucker’s and Jif branded products.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 31 January 2022, J M Smucker Co revenues decreased 2% to $5.97B. Net income applicable to common stockholders decreased 41% to $428.4M. Revenues reflect U.S. Retail Pet Foods segment decrease of 6% to $2.05B, United States segment decrease of 1% to $5.57B, Retail Sales- U.S. Retail Pet Foods decrease of 6% to $2.05B. Net income also reflects Other intangible assets impairment charg increase from $0K to $150.4M (expense).

Equity composition

Common Stock no Par, 7/11, 150M auth., 128,604,165 issd. 12,628,091 Treas. @ cost. insiders control approx. 4.25%. PO 7/65, 165K shs. @ $22.75 by McDonald&Co. 6/02, Co. merger w/Jif&Crisco brands (spun-off from P&G Co.) Basis: each PG recv. 1 new Smucker share for 50 PG shs. & each new Smucker recv. 0.94 of old.