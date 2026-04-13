Trade Jardine C&C - C07sg CFD

About Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited is the investment holding company of the Jardine Matheson Group in Southeast Asia. The Company is focused on investing in businesses based on the themes of urbanization and the consumer class. The Company has interest in Astra, a diversified group in Indonesia, which is also the automotive group in Southeast Asia. It also has interests in Vietnam through THACO Corporation, Refrigeration Electrical Engineering Corporation and Vinamilk, as well as Siam City Cement Public Company, which operates in South Vietnam, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Cambodia and Bangladesh. The other investments in the Company's portfolio are the Cycle & Carriage businesses in Singapore, Malaysia and Myanmar, and Tunas Ridean in Indonesia. It has businesses in approximately six countries across eight sectors.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd revenues increased 34% to $17.69B. Net income increased 22% to $660.6M. Revenues reflect an increase in demand for the Company's products and services due to favorable market conditions. Dividend per share increased from $0.43 to $0.80. Basic Earnings per Share excluding Extraordinary Items increased from $1.37 to $1.67.

Equity composition

12/2005, 72% stock dividend. FY'04 restated for IFRS 06/2015, Rights Issue, 1 new share for every 9 shares held @ SGD 26 (Factor:.972626).