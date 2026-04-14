Trade Japan Tobacco Inc. - 2914 CFD

About Japan Tobacco Inc

JAPAN TOBACCO INC. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the tobacco business. The Company operates through four business segments. The Domestic Tobacco segment is engaged in the production and sale of tobacco products. The International Tobacco segment is engaged in the production and sale of tobacco products through JT International S.A.. The Medical segment is engaged in the research, development, production and sale of medical drugs. The Food Processing segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of frozen and ambient temperature processed foods, bakery, seasoning, among others. The Company is also involved in the leasing of real estate.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Japan Tobacco Inc revenues increased 11% to Y2.325T. Net income applicable to common stockholders increased 9% to Y338.49B. Revenues reflect an increase in demand for the Company's products and services due to favorable market conditions. Net income was partially offset by Equity in Earning of Affiliates decrease of 1% to Y4B (income). Dividend per share decreased from Y154.00 to Y140.00.

Equity composition

03/2006, 5-for-1 stock split. FY'07 Q2 reported EPS was Y12,802.95. FY'04-'06 1&3Q WAS & o/s were estimated. FY'08 1Q & 09 3Q DWAS estimated and used as O/S.FY'O8 2Q WAS wereestimated.FY'09 1Q reported EPS=Y1765.17,&DEPS=Y1765.09. FY'09 DWAS was estimated.FY'10 Q1 DWAS was estimated. FY'10 Q2 Q3 DWAS was estimated.FY'11 Q2 DWAS was estimated.