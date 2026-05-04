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Trade Brightstar Lottery - IGT CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-05-04 19:47:26
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.11
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.02154 %
(-$4.31)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $$19,000.00

-0.02154%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.000682 %
(-$0.14)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $$19,000.00

-0.00068%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeUnited States of America
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close12.75
Open12.6
1-Year Change-23.96%
Day's Range12.21 - 12.6

Trade Brightstar Lottery - IGT CFD

About International Game Technology PLC

International Game Technology PLC (IGT PLC) is an end-to-end gaming company that delivers entertaining gaming experiences for players across all channels and segments, from gaming machines and lotteries to sports betting and digital. The Company is engaged in operate and provide an integrated portfolio of gaming technology products and services, including lottery management services, online and instant lottery systems, gaming systems, instant ticket printing, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, digital gaming, and commercial services. Its business segments are Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The Global Lottery segment is focused on worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support. The Global Gaming segment provides gaming products and services, including iGaming, sports betting, software and game content, casino gaming management systems, video lottery terminals and amusement with prize machines.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, International Game Technology PLC revenues increased 31% to $4.09B. Net income before extraordinary items totaled $65M vs. loss of $939.3M. Revenues reflect Global Lottery segment increase of 30% to $2.81B, Global Gaming segment increase of 17% to $1.11B, United States segment increase of 28% to $2.13B, Italy segment increase of 46% to $1.31B, All Other segment increase of 31% to $368M.

Equity composition

05/2006, Rights Issue, 5 new shares for every 8 shares held @ EUR 25.425 (Factor: 1.107526). 05/2011, Scrip Issue, 1 new share for every 50 shares held (Factor: 1.02).

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