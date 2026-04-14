Trade Impinj - PI CFD

About IMPINJ Inc

Impinj, Inc. is a company, which develops of Internet of things (IoT) solutions. The Company deliver the identity, location and authenticity of various of physical items. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications enabled by its partner network. The Company and its partners connect the items via a miniature radio chip embedded in the item or in its packaging, reading and delivering each item’s identity, location and authenticity. It has enabled connectivity to over 50 billion items, enabling businesses and consumers to derive information from those connected items. Its platform uses RAIN, a type of radio-frequency identification, or RFID, technology it pioneered. It spearheaded development of the RAIN radio standard, lobbied governments to allocate frequency spectrum and cofounded the RAIN Alliance, which has approximately 160 member companies.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, IMPINJ Inc revenues increased 37% to $190.3M. Net loss decreased 1% to $51.3M. Revenues reflect Endpoint ICs segment increase of 36% to $139.3M, Systems segment increase of 39% to $51M, Asia Pacific segment increase of 35% to $133.2M, Europe, Middle East and Africa segment increase from $9.5M to $19.1M. Lower net loss reflects Interest Expense decrease of 53% to $2.6M (expense).

Equity composition

Common Stock $.001 Par, Shares auth. and O/S after the offering: 160M auth., 132,776,294 issd. Insider owns approx. 1% (After the IPO) IPO: TBA.