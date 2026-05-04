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Trade IAMGOLD Corporation - IMGca CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-05-04 19:47:10
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.146
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
CA$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.017206 %
(-CA$3.44)

Trade size with leverage ~ CA$20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $CA$19,000.00

-0.01721%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
CA$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.004712 %
(-CA$0.94)

Trade size with leverage ~ CA$20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $CA$19,000.00

-0.00471%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyCAD
Min traded quantity1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeCanada
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close22.4857
Open22.5155
1-Year Change143.85%
Day's Range21.9771 - 22.5455

Trade IAMGOLD Corporation - IMGca CFD

About Iamgold Corp

IAMGOLD Corporation is a Canada-based mid-tier gold mining company. The principal activities of the Company are the exploration, development and operation of gold mining properties. It operates in three regions globally, North America, South America and West Africa. The Company’s mining projects include Rosebel gold, Essakane Gold, Westwood Gold, Sadiola Gold and Yatela. The Rosebel gold mine is located in the mineral rich Brokopondo district in north eastern Suriname, South America. The Essakane project is located in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa. It straddles the boundary of the Oudalan and Seno provinces in the Sahel region of Burkina Faso and is approximately 330 kilometers (km) northeast of the capital, Ouagadougou. The Westwood Project is located on the Doyon property, 2.5 km east of the former Doyon Gold Mine in the Bousquet Township. The Sadiola Gold Mine is located in southwest Mali, West Africa near the Senegal Mali border.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Iamgold Corp revenues decreased 7% to $1.15B. Net loss before extraordinary items totaled $254.4M vs. income of $38.5M. Revenues reflect Suriname segment decrease of 27% to $276.2M, Canada segment decrease of 58% to $61.6M. Net loss reflects Gold Mines segment loss totaling $277.2M vs. income of $221.9M, Corporate segment loss increase of 20% to $61.8M.

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