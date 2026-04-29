HomeMarketsSharesIAC/InterActiveCorp

Trade IAC/InterActiveCorp - IAC CFD

44.46+0.95%
The chart shows the IAC stock price data over the last 1 day, with a current price of 44.46, a high of 44.54, and a low of 43.8.
Sell

44.32

Buy

44.46

0.14
Low: 43.8High: 44.54
Sellers:
33.3333%
Buyers:
66.6667%
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.14
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021596 %
(-$4.32)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $$19,000.00

-0.02160%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.000626 %
(-$0.13)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $$19,000.00

-0.00063%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeUnited States of America
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close43.89
Open43.95
1-Year Change24.26%
Day's Range43.8 - 44.54

Trade IAC/InterActiveCorp - IAC CFD

About IAC/Interactivecorp

IAC/Interactivecorp. is a media and Internet company. The Company's segments include Dotdash Meredith, Angi Inc., Search and Emerging & Other. Its Dotdash Meredith segment consists of its digital and print businesses. Through its digital business, it provides original and engaging digital content in a variety of formats, including articles, illustrations, videos and images. Its print business published approximately 30 magazines, as well as more than 350 special interest publications. Its brands include PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly, Investopedia and others. Its Angi Inc. segment includes the North American (United States and Canada) and European businesses and operations of Angi Inc. Its North American businesses and operations include Angi Ads, Angi Leads and Angi Services. Its Search segment consists of Ask Media Group and its Desktop business. Its Emerging & Other segment includes Care.com, Mosaic Group, Bluecrew, Vivian Health, The Daily Beast, IAC Films and Newco.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, IAC/Interactivecorp revenues increased 34% to $3.7B. Net income applicable to common stockholders excluding extraordinary items increased 99% to $579.5M. Revenues reflect Search segment increase of 42% to $873.3M, Dotdash segment increase from $213.8M to $456.3M, Emerging & Other segment increase of 45% to $707.2M, United States segment increase of 38% to $3.18B.

Equity composition

Common $.001 Par, 03/11, 1.6B auth., 227,471,581 issd, less 142,202,781 shs. in Treas. @ cost. Insider own 1.15%. Cl.B Com. $.001 Par, 400M auth., 16,157,499 issd, less 11,562,121 shs. in Treas @ cost. Insider own 100%. 2/00, 2-for-1 stocksplit. 08/08, 1-for-2 reverse stock split.

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