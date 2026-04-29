Trade Hut 8 Corp. - HUT CFD

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) is a cryptocurrency mining company, specialising in bitcoin (BTC) and ethereum (ETH). The company was founded in 2011. It’s headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

The company was named after the building at Bletchley Park, England, where Alan Turing created the Bombe, a machine known to quickly decipher the Enigma code and intercept enemy communications during World War II. The machine built in the Hut 8 building saved countless lives and transformed cryptography, laying the foundation for the blockchain.

One of the oldest and largest digital asset miners in North America, Hut 8 bridges the gap between traditional and nascent forms of high-performance computing. It takes an unconventional approach to revolutionise conventional assets, creating the first hybrid data centre model that serves traditional high-performance computings (Web 2.0), nascent digital asset computing sectors and Web 3.0.

Hut 8 owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta, and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. It’s a cornerstone for industrial-scale bitcoin mining operations. It established a Tier 0 to Tier 4 computing platform and allocated digital asset mining and open-source distributed ledger technology to conventionally underutilised areas in a conventional high performance computing data centre.

The growing application development in Web 3.0 and the digital asset ecosystem has brought in some strategic partnerships, including a multi-year strategic partnership with Enthusiast Gaming Holdings (EGLX).

Hut 8 Mining Corp trades under the ticker symbol ‘HUT’ on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and Nasdaq. It went public in October 2019 on TSX and gained approval for listing on the Nasdaq in June 2021.