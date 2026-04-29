Trade Huntsman - HUN CFD

About Huntsman Corporation

Huntsman Corporation is a manufacturer of differentiated organic chemical products. The Company's segments include Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials and Textile Effects. The polyurethanes product segment includes methylene diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane and other polyurethane-related products. Performance Products segment includes amines are a family of intermediate chemicals, and maleic anhydride is an intermediate chemical used primarily to produce unsaturated polyester resins. Advanced Materials segment includes Technologically- advanced epoxy, phenoxy, acrylic, polyurethane and acrylonitrile-butadiene-based polymer formulations, and high performance thermoset resins and curing agents and toughening agents and carbon nanotubes additives. Textile Effects segment is engaged in providing wet processing of textiles across pretreatment, coloration, printing and finishing and provides a diverse portfolio of textile chemicals and dyes.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Huntsman Corporation revenues increased 40% to $8.45B. Net income before extraordinary items increased from $259M to $1.05B. Revenues reflect Polyurethanes segment increase of 40% to $5.02B, Performance Products segment increase of 45% to $1.49B, US & Canada segment increase of 43% to $2.93B, Asia Pacific segment increase of 39% to $2.56B.

Equity composition

Common Stock, $.01 Par, 3/11, 1.2B auth., 241,103,179 issd. less 2,069,588 shs. in Treas. @ cost. Insiders control 19.45%. Initial Public Offering: 2/11/2005, 60.2M shares (55,681,819 shares by the Company) @ $23 by Citigroup and CSFB.