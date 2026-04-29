Trade Humana - HUM CFD

About Humana Inc

Humana Inc. is a health and well-being company. The Company operates through three reportable segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts. It also includes its contract to administer the limited income newly eligible transition (LI-NET), prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and long-term support services benefits. The Group and Specialty segment consists of employer group commercial fully insured medical and specialty health insurance benefits marketed to individuals and employer groups, including dental, vision, and other supplemental health benefits, as well as administrative services only products. The Healthcare Services segment includes pharmacy, provider, and home services, along with other services and capabilities to promote wellness and population health.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Humana Inc revenues increased 8% to $83.06B. Net income decreased 13% to $2.93B. Revenues reflect Retail segment increase of 10% to $73.84B, Healthcare Services segment increase from $1.02B to $2.22B, Medical Expense Ratio -%-Employer Group decrease of 4% to 82.5%. Net income was offset by Eliminations/Corporate segment loss totaling $202M vs. income of $1.24B.

Equity composition

Common Stock $.16 2/3 Par, 3/11, 300M auth., 191,607,107 issd., less 23,212,730 shs. in Treas. @ $583.3M. Insiders owns approx. 0.57%. PO11/82, 3M shares @ $13.125 by Lehman Brothers Kuhn Loeb. *NOTE: 3/93, the acute care hospital division (Galen Health Care) was spun off. FY'99-'00 and FY'00-'01 Q's are reclassified.