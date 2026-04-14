Trade Honda Motor Co., Ltd. - 7267 CFD

About Honda Motor Co Ltd

Honda Motor Co Ltd is a Japan-based company principally engaged in the motorcycle business, the automobile business, the financial service business and the life creation business. The Company operates through four business segments. The Motorcycle segment is engaged in the research and development, production and sale of motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-side vehicles and related parts. The Automobile segment is engaged in the research and development, production and sale of automobiles and related parts. The Financial Service segment is engaged in the sales financing and leasing of its products. The Life Creation and Other Products segment is engaged in the research and development, production and sale of power products and related parts.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 31 December 2021, Honda Motor Co Ltd revenues increased 12% to Y10.677T. Net income increased 31% to Y582.17B. Revenues reflect Automobile Business segment increase of 7% to Y6.669T, Motorcycle Business segment increase of 27% to Y1.602T, Financial Services segment increase of 14% to Y2.114T, Northern America segment increase of 9% to Y5.681T, Asia segment increase of 13% to Y2.401T.

Equity composition

06/2006, 2-for-1 stock split. FY'05&06 are reclassified. FY'06 Fins. are restated due to the addition of minority interest account.FY'08 Q2 WAS was estimated.FY'08 WAS was estimated.