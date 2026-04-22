Trade Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. - HLT CFD

About Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. is a hospitality company. The Company is engaged in managing, franchising, owning and leasing hotels and resorts, and licensing its brands and intellectual property. The Company manages, franchises, owns or leases approximately 6,478 properties comprising approximately 1,019,287 rooms in over 119 countries and territories. The Company operates through two segments: management and franchise, and ownership. The management and franchise segment include all the hotels, which the Company manages for third-party owners, as well as all franchised hotels operated or managed by someone other than the Company. The management and franchise segment include approximately 715 managed hotels and over 5,646 franchised hotels consisting of approximately 990,857 rooms. The ownership segment includes approximately 61 properties totaling over 19,400 rooms.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc revenues increased 34% to $5.79B. Net income totaled $410M vs. loss of $715M. Revenues reflect Management & franchise segment increase of 59% to $1.81B, Managed & franchised properties segment increase of 24% to $3.34B, U.S. segment increase of 33% to $4.77B, All other segment increase of 43% to $1.02B, Occupancy - Domestic - %-US increase of 44% to 60.8%.