Trade HighPeak Energy, Inc. - HPK CFD

About Highpeak Energy Inc

HighPeak Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is focused on exploring, developing, producing natural gas liquid (NGL) and natural gas. The Company’s assets are located primarily in Howard County, Texas, which lies within the northeastern part of the oil-rich Midland Basin. The Company’s acreage is composed of two core areas, Flat Top to the north and Signal Peak to the south. The Company, through Priority Power Management, LLC develops an electric high-voltage (EHV) substation, medium voltage distribution systems and a 13 megawatt direct current solar photovoltaic facility located on approximately 80 acres of land owned by the Company north of Big Spring, Texas in Howard County to provide for the Company’s electrical power needs in its Flat Top operating area including powering drilling rigs and day-to-day operations. The Company owns approximately 51,000 net acres in Howard County, Texas.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Highpeak Energy Inc revenues increased from $24.6M to $220.1M. Net income totaled $55.6M vs. loss of $101.5M. Revenues reflect Crude Oil - Production - Total increase from 634K to 3M barrels, Oil Equivalent Production (Units/day) - increase from 2K to 9K barrels per day, Crude oil sales increase from $24.1M to $210.5M, NGL and natural gas sales increase from $566K to $9.7M.