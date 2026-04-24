HomeMarketsSharesHighPeak Energy, Inc.

Trade HighPeak Energy, Inc. - HPK CFD

Market is not available at the momentMarket information is presented
as of 2026-04-24 19:47:33
Trading Conditions
Type
This financial market is available for CFD trading.
Learn more about:CFDs
CFD
Spread0.07
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Long position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.021568 %
(-$4.31)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $$19,000.00

-0.02157%
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Short position overnight funding adjustment
Margin. Your investment
$1,000.00
Overnight funding adjustment
Charges from full value of position
-0.000654 %
(-$0.13)

Trade size with leverage ~ $20,000.00

Money from leverage ~ $$19,000.00

-0.00065%
Overnight funding adjustment time21:00 (UTC)
CurrencyUSD
Min traded quantity1
Margin5.00%
Stock exchangeUnited States of America
Commission on trade10%
Guaranteed stop premium
A guaranteed stop-loss (GSL) fee is only charged if the GSL is triggered. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for more details.
1%

1Our charge for executing your trade is the spread, the difference between the buy and sell price. Please consult the Charges and Fees section of our website for further information

Key Stats
Prev. Close6.2
Open6.1
1-Year Change-35.59%
Day's Range6.06 - 6.25

Trade HighPeak Energy, Inc. - HPK CFD

About Highpeak Energy Inc

HighPeak Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is focused on exploring, developing, producing natural gas liquid (NGL) and natural gas. The Company’s assets are located primarily in Howard County, Texas, which lies within the northeastern part of the oil-rich Midland Basin. The Company’s acreage is composed of two core areas, Flat Top to the north and Signal Peak to the south. The Company, through Priority Power Management, LLC develops an electric high-voltage (EHV) substation, medium voltage distribution systems and a 13 megawatt direct current solar photovoltaic facility located on approximately 80 acres of land owned by the Company north of Big Spring, Texas in Howard County to provide for the Company’s electrical power needs in its Flat Top operating area including powering drilling rigs and day-to-day operations. The Company owns approximately 51,000 net acres in Howard County, Texas.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Highpeak Energy Inc revenues increased from $24.6M to $220.1M. Net income totaled $55.6M vs. loss of $101.5M. Revenues reflect Crude Oil - Production - Total increase from 634K to 3M barrels, Oil Equivalent Production (Units/day) - increase from 2K to 9K barrels per day, Crude oil sales increase from $24.1M to $210.5M, NGL and natural gas sales increase from $566K to $9.7M.

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Related News
Public TechnologiesEurope
10:06 (UTC), 23 April 2026
HighPeak Energy updates financial calendar for quarterly earnings release and conference call
GlobeNewswireEurope
10:05 (UTC), 23 April 2026
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