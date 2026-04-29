Trade Hexcel Corp - HXL CFD

About Hexcel Corporation

Hexcel Corporation provides advanced lightweight composites technology. The Company's Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics, and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems and laminates that are incorporated into many applications, including commercial and military aircraft, transportation (including automotive, marine and trains), wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications. The Engineered Products segment consists of lightweight high strength composite structures, radio frequency/electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered core and specialty machined honeycomb products with added functionality and thermoplastic additive manufacturing. It sells its products to three different markets, such as commercial aerospace, space and defense and industrial.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Hexcel Corporation revenues decreased 12% to $1.32B. Net income before extraordinary items decreased 45% to $17.5M. Revenues reflect Composite Materials segment decrease of 14% to $1.02B, Engineered Products segment decrease of 4% to $305.3M, United States segment decrease of 14% to $685M, Germany (Country) segment decrease of 24% to $96.9M, France segment decrease of 9% to $205M.

Equity composition

Common Stock $.01 Par, 3/11, 200M auth., 99,500,000 issd., less 2,100,000 in Treas. @ $28.4M.Insiders control 1.25%. PO: 10/84, 600K shares @ $23.375 by Kidder Peabody.5/88, 3-for-2 stock split.