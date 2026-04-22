Trade Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. - HLX CFD

About Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. is an international offshore energy services company. The Company provides services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations. The Company operates in three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics and Production Facilities. The Well Intervention segment includes its vessels and equipment used to access offshore wells for the purpose of performing well enhancement or decommissioning operations. Its Robotics segment includes remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), trenchers and a ROVDrill, which are designed to complement well intervention services and offshore construction to both the oil and gas and the renewable energy markets. Its Production Facilities segment includes the Helix Producer I (the HP I), a ship-shaped dynamically positioned floating production vessel, the Helix Fast Response System (the HFRS) and its ownership of oil and gas properties.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc revenues decreased 8% to $674.7M. Net loss applicable to common stockholders excluding extraordinary items totaled $61.8M vs. income of $12M. Revenues reflect Robotics segment decrease of 23% to $137.3M, Well Intervention segment decrease of 4% to $516.6M, United States segment decrease of 24% to $232.7M, Brazil segment decrease of 26% to $154.3M.

Equity composition

Common Stock no Par,12/11, 240M auth., 105,627,721 O/S. Insiders own 6.06%. IPO 7/97, 3.6M shs(2.5M by the Co.) @ $15 by Schroder Wertheim & Co. 07/06, Co. acquired Remington Oil & Gas Corp. @ 0.436 shs (12,579,509 issd.) 07/06, Exchange changed from NASDAQ to NYSE.