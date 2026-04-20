Trade Hasbro, Inc. - HAS CFD

About Hasbro, Inc.

Hasbro, Inc. (Hasbro) is a global play and entertainment company. The Company provides toys, games and consumer products, as well as television, movies, digital gaming, and other entertainment experiences. The Company operates through three segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast & Digital Gaming and Entertainment. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing and sales of toy and game products across the world. The Wizards of the Coast & Digital Gaming segment engages in the promotion of the Company's brands through the development of trading card, role-playing and digital game experiences based on Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast games. The Entertainment segment engages in the development, acquisition, production, financing, distribution and sale of entertainment content including film, scripted and unscripted television, family programming, digital content, music production and sales, and live entertainment.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 26 December 2021, Hasbro, Inc. revenues increased 17% to $6.42B. Net income before extraordinary items increased from $222.5M to $468.1M. Revenues reflect an increase in demand for the Company's products and services due to favorable market conditions. Dividend per share remained flat at $2.72. Basic Earnings per Share excluding Extraordinary Items increased from $1.62 to $3.39.

Equity composition

Common Stock $.50 Par, 03/11, 600M auth., 209,694,630 issd, less 72,890,160 shs. in Treas. @ $2.15B. Insiders own 10.79%. IPO: 10/83, 309,600 shares @ $24 by Bear Stearns. 5/91 Acquired Tonka Corporation. 3/92, 3/97 and 3/99 3-for-2 Stock Splits. 6/99 Exchange changed from AMEX to NYSE. 12/10, Exchange changed from NYSE to NASDAQ.