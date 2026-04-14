Trade Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. - TV CFD

About Grupo Televisa SAB (ADR)

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. is a media company, cable operator in Mexico and an operator of a direct-to-home (DTH) satellite pay television system in Mexico. The Company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes Advertising, Network Subscription, and Licensing and Syndication. The Sky segment includes DTH broadcast satellite pay television services in Mexico, Central America and the Dominican Republic. The Cable segment includes the operation of a cable multiple system in the Mexico City metropolitan area; the operation of telecommunication, and the operation of a cable multiple system. The Other Businesses segment includes its domestic operations in sports and show business promotion, soccer, feature film production and distribution, gaming, radio, publishing and publishing distribution. The Company distributes the content it produces through various broadcast channels in Mexico and in approximately 50 other countries.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Grupo Televisa SAB (ADR) revenues increased 6% to PS103.52B. Net income totaled PS5.39B vs. loss of PS1.25B. Revenues reflect an increase in demand for the Company's products and services due to favorable market conditions. Net Income reflects Equity in Earnings increase from PS5.74B (expense) to PS3.56B (income), Interest expense decrease of 13% to PS9.16B (expense).

Equity composition

Common Stk Ser. A no Par, 9/10, 119,879,076,425 issd., less 8,703,625,810 Treas. @ cost. Insiders 46.65%. L no Par, 85,333,686,865 issd., less 3,770,006,014 Treas. @ cost. Insidersown 0.13%. Ser D no Par, 85,333,686,865 issd., less 3,770,006,014 Tras. @ cost. Insiders own 9.74%. Ser B no Par, 55,995,375,176 issd., 4,726,739,187 Treas. Insid 0.13%