Trade Graphic Packaging Holding - GPK CFD

About Graphic Packaging Holding Company

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is a provider of paper-based packaging solutions for a range of products to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. The Company operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The Paperboard Mills segment includes the eight North American paperboard mills that produce coated recycled paperboard (CRB), coated unbleached kraft paperboard (CUK), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS). The Americas Paperboard Packaging segment includes paperboard packaging, folding cartons, sold to consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies, and cups, lids and food containers sold to foodservice companies and quick-service restaurants (QSR), serving the food and consumer product markets in the Americas. The Europe Paperboard Packaging segment includes paperboard packaging, folding cartons, sold to CPG companies serving the food, beverage, and consumer product markets in Europe.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Graphic Packaging Holding Company revenues increased 9% to $7.16B. Net income increased 22% to $204M. Revenues reflect Americas Paperboard Packaging segment increase of 7% to $5B, Europe Paperboard Packaging segment increase of 30% to $992M, Paperboard Mills segment increase of 2% to $1.01B, United States/North America segment increase of 7% to $5.54B, International segment increase of 19% to $1.61B.

Equity composition

.Common Stock $0.01 Par, 4/11, 1B auth., 343,730,747 issd. Insiders own 23.95%. 8/03, 83.4M shares issued in reverse acquisition with Graphic Packaging International Corp. 8/03, 15.21-for-1 stock split. 03/08, Name Changed from Graphic Packaging Corp.