Trade GlobalFoundries Inc. - GFSus CFD

GlobalFoundries, Inc. (GFS) is a semiconductor foundry that delivers feature-rich solutions to enable customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. Headquartered in Malta, New York, US, GlobalFoundries was founded in 2009 and offers a unique mix of design, development and fabrication services.

The company produces a variety of semiconductor devices like microprocessors, microcontrollers, mobile application processors, radio frequency modems, baseband processors, network processors, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems. It also offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

GlobalFoundries’s feature-rich process technology solutions help to manufacture chip designs that can be used in complex and in-demand applications.

By manufacturing differentiated and complex integrated circuits, the company promotes the era of data-centric, connected, secure and intelligent technologies. It focuses on analog, digital, mixed-signal, radiofrequency, ultra-low power and embedded memory solutions.

To bring a wide range of innovative products to the market, GlobalFoundries partners with Steadfast giving them access to a unique mix of design, development and fabrication services, and working collaboratively with the consumers.

With an international customer base, a talented and diverse workforce and a huge manufacturing footprint spreading over three continents, the company has created a new era in the semiconductor space.

GlobalFoundries spun off from Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) in 2009 and currently supplies a huge clientele of mobile device makers, communications infrastructure data centres, automotive and PC makers in the Silicon Valley and globally. The company went public in October 2021, trading on NASDAQ under the ticker ‘GFS’.