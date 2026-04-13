Trade Global Net Lease - GNL CFD
About Global Net Lease Inc
Global Net Lease, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on acquiring and managing a globally diversified portfolio of commercial real estate properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions and mission-critical, single tenant net-lease assets. The Company is in the business of acquiring real estate properties and leasing the properties to tenants. The Company operates through one segment that is the activities related to investing in real estate. The Company owns approximately 311 properties consisting of over 38.2 million rentable square feet.
Financial summary
BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Global Net Lease Inc revenues increased 19% to $391.2M. Net loss applicable to common stockholders increased from $8.2M to $20.1M. Revenues reflect United Kingdom segment increase of 75% to $89.5M, NAREIT FFO - Per Share - Diluted - Total increase of 18% to $1.73. Higher net loss reflects Depreciation and amortization increase of 18% to $163.1M (expense).