Trade Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. - DNA CFD

About Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc., formerly Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp, is engaged in building a platform to program cells. The Company's platform is used to program cells on behalf of its customers. Its cell programs are designed to enable biological production of products as therapeutics, key food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The Company's platform is used to design, write, and debug deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) code in engineered organisms to execute programs for its customers. Its platform is used by customers for manufacturing processes or develop new products through biology. The foundation of its platform includes two assets that execute a variety of cell programs for customers according to their specifications: Foundry and Codebase. It serves industries, including chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products and pharmaceuticals.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the nine months ended 30 September 2021, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc revenues totaled $165.3M. Net loss totaled to $229.4M.