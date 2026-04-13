Trade GFL Environmental Inc - GFL CFD
About GFL Environmental Inc
GFL Environmental Inc. is a Canada-based diversified environmental services company. The Company is engaged in providing non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation services and liquid waste management services. Its segments include Solid waste, which includes hauling, landfill, transfers and material recovery facilities; Infrastructure and soil remediation, and Liquid waste. Its infrastructure and soil remediation segment offers safe, integrated, first-on-site services for infrastructure development or construction needs. It also offers ex-situ bioremediation for contaminated soils, and arranges excavation and transportation of soil to one of its licensed remediation facilities. Its Liquid waste segment offers automotive waste fluid services, vacuum truck and hydrovac services, hazardous waste handling services, emergency response and site remediation, and specialized services and industrial cleaning.
Financial summary
BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, GFL Environmental Inc revenues increased 32% to C$5.53B. Net loss decreased 45% to C$606.8M. Revenues reflect Solid waste segment increase of 35% to C$4.4B, USA segment increase of 44% to C$3.17B, Canada segment increase of 18% to C$2.35B. Lower net loss reflects Gain on divestiture increase from C$0K to C$153.3M (income).