Trade Gartner - IT CFD

About Gartner Inc

Gartner, Inc. (Gartner) is a research and advisory company. The Company is an advisor and objective resource for more than 14,000 organizations in more than 100 countries. Gartner creates and distributes its research content through published reports, interactive tools, facilitated peer networking, briefings, consulting and advisory services, and its conferences, including the Gartner Symposium/Xpo series. The Company’s segments include Research, Conferences and Consulting. The Research segment provides objective insights and advice on the mission-critical priorities of businesses across functional areas of an enterprise through research and other reports. Conferences segments provides business professionals across an organization the opportunity to learn, share and network. The Consulting segment provides fact-based consulting services to enable clients to use and manage information technology (IT).

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Gartner Inc revenues increased 15% to $4.73B. Net income increased from $266.7M to $793.6M. Revenues reflect Research segment increase of 14% to $4.1B, Conferences segment increase of 78% to $214.4M, Consulting segment increase of 11% to $418.1M, United States and Canada segment increase of 16% to $3.05B, Europe, Middle East and Africa segment increase of 17% to $1.13B.

Equity composition

Common $.0005 Par, 03/11, 250M auth., 156,234,416 issd., less 58,976,006 shs. in Treas. @ $1.61B. Insiders & strategic holders own 2.71%. IPO 9/93, 2.7M shares @ $22 by Morgan Stanley & Co. 6/05, The Company combined class A and class B Common Stock into a single class, and Class B is delisted.