Trade Fresenius SE & Co KGaA - FRE CFD

About Fresenius SE & Co KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a Germany-based healthcare group. It operates through four business segments. Fresenius Medical Care runs a global network of dialysis clinics, providing treatment for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also offers dialyzers, dialysis machines and renal pharmaceuticals. Fresenius Kabi specializes in intravenously administered generic drugs (IV drugs), clinical nutrition and infusion therapies. It also supplies hospitals with medical devices and products of transfusion technology. Fresenius Helios is a private hospital operator, with over 130 facilities in Germany, including maximum care hospitals and rehabilitation centers and, through Quironsalud, over 80 hospitals and outpatient centers, as well as approximately 300 Occupational Risk Prevention Centers in Spain. Fresenius Vamed manages projects and provides services for health care facilities worldwide, from development and turnkey construction to maintenance and total operational management.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Fresenius SE & Co KGaA revenues increased 3% to EUR37.52B. Net income increased 7% to EUR1.82B. Revenues reflect an increase in demand for the Company's products and services due to favorable market conditions. Basic Earnings per Share excluding Extraordinary Items increased from EUR3.06 to EUR3.26.

Equity composition

11/2005, Rights Issue, 2 new shares for every 9 shares held @ EUR 93 (Factor: 1.025064). 02/2007, Complex capital change (Factor: 3). 07/2007, Company name changed from Fresenius AG. 8/2014, Scrip Issue, 2 new share for every 1 share held (Factor: 3).